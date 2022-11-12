Three Injured in Lewes Area Crash Friday Night

Three people are hospitalized after a crash on Beaver Dam Road near the Ridings west of Lewes Friday evening. Delaware State Police are still investigating but believe a 59 year old woman from Lewes driving a Wrangler was traveling westbound on Beaver Dam – in the eastbound lane. Two other vehicles were involved in the collision – a 37 year old man from Selbyville driving a Pacifica and a 58 year old woman from Lewes driving a Mazda. All three drivers suffered serious injuries and police believe the driver of the Wrangler may have been DUI.