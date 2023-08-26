Three Injured in Route 1 Crash Friday Afternoon

Three people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon around 3pm on Route 1 southbound in front of the Home Depot. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the driver of a VW Passat was in the northbound turn lane on Coastal Highway turning into Home Depot but failed to see a southbound Civic in the same area. The driver of the Civic, a 20 year old woman from Pennsylvania, struck the Passat, driven by a 24 year old woman from Dagsboro, on the passenger side. The passenger in the Passat, a 30 year old man from Lewes, was flown to an area hospital. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Dagsboro woman was cited for failure to yield while turning.