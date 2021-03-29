Three Injured in Sunday Crash Near Bridgeville

Image courtesy DelDOT

Three people, including a Laurel Police officer, were injured in a crash just before 9am Sunday at the intersection of Routes 13 and 404 in Bridgeville. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say a 27 year old Berlin man was eastbound on Route 404 when he ran a red light – driving into the path of the marked police car and then struck the front of a Ford Escape – driven by a 66 year old woman from Millsboro who was stopped in the northbound turn lane. The police car was forced into the Escape, which overturned onto its roof. The SUV driven by the Berlin man rotated and stopped in the intersection. All three drivers wore seat belts – the Berlin man and Millsboro woman were hospitalized with serious injuries – and the Laurel officer received minor injuries and his K-9 was not injured.