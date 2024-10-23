Three Juveniles Arrested for a String of Crimes in Milford

Three juveniles in Milford have been arrested for a series of crimes, including motor vehicle thefts, attempted thefts, burglaries, and arson. Milford Police Department took several reports for these crimes between October 3rd through October 7th throughout City Limits (both Kent and Sussex Counties). Milford Police, working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, identified the juveniles after one stolen vehicle was set on fire. Two of the teenagers, aged 13 and 17, were charged with multiple felonies and are being held at Stevenson House Detention Center with secured bonds of $12,500 and $15,700, respectively. A third individual–a 17-year-old– was charged and released to a guardian. The teens face no-contact orders with the victims and will appear in Kent and Sussex County Family Courts. Additional Information from Milford Police:

Milford Police Department took several reports for stolen motor vehicles, attempted stolen motor vehicles, and burglaries between October 3rd through October 7th throughout City Limits (both Kent and Sussex Counties). In all, six reports were taken. Through joint investigative action by our patrol and criminal investigations divisions, two juvenile male suspects were identified. Investigators learned that the suspects set one of the stolen motor vehicles on fire. That arson investigation was turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A 17 year old male from Milford, DE, was taken into custody by Milford Police Department. He was charged with four counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony); six counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony); one count of Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony); one count of Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony); two counts of Criminal Mischief $1000 but less than $5000; three counts of Criminal Mischief over $1000 and two counts of Criminal Mischief under $1000. The juvenile had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $12,500 secured bond. He was issued a no contact order with the victims. He was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent and Sussex County Family Courts regarding this case.

A second subject 13 year old male from Milford, DE, was taken into custody by Milford Police Department. He was charged with four counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony); six counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony); one count of Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony); one count of Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony); two counts of Criminal Mischief $1000 but less than $5000; three counts of Criminal Mischief over $1000 and two counts of Criminal Mischief under $1000. The juvenile had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $15,700 secured bond. He was issued a no contact order with the victims. He was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent and Sussex County Family Courts regarding this case.

Through further investigation, investigators learned that a third juvenile male suspect was involved in the burglary investigation and one of the stolen motor vehicle incidents, which resulted in the arson investigation.