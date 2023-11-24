Three Juveniles Arrested for Felony Theft in Rehoboth & Pursuit in a Stolen Vehicle

Three juveniles from Claymont have been arrested in connection with multiple shopliftings and a chase in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police responded to Under Armour at the Tanger Outlets for a shoplifting – the suspects were reported in a tan Cruze with Pennsylvania tags. A responding trooper spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver ran a red light and sped off to the north on Route 1. The driver tried to drive over the median at Dartmouth Drive and struck another vehicle – and the driver and two passengers ran off on foot. The driver – a 16 year old male and the passengers both 15 year old males – all from Claymont – were arrested. Police learned the three shoplifted over $5000 worth of merchandise from several stores in the Bayside Outlets and a check on the Pennsylvania tag was fictitious and the car reported as stolen out of Troop 1 in October.

All three suspects were taken to Troop 7, where they were charged with the following crimes:

16-year-old male:

Shoplifting over $1500 (Felony)

Theft – Organized Retail Crime over $1500 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Shoplifting under $1500 – 2 counts

Resisting Arrest

Traffic Violations

The 16-year-old was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $2,880 secured bond.

15-year-old males:

Shoplifting over $1500 (Felony)

Theft – Organized Retail Crime over $1500 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Shoplifting under $1500 – 2 counts

Resisting Arrest

Both 15-year-olds were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and were committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $2,300 secured bond.