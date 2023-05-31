Three License-Free Fishing Days in Maryland Scheduled for 2023

All Maryland residents and visitors will get an opportunity to enjoy license-free fishing days on Saturday, June 3rd, Saturday, June 10th, and Tuesday, July 4th. On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources. All anglers must follow the current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide. Maryland’s annual license-free fishing days offer anglers a unique opportunity to explore the state’s diverse fishing without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration.