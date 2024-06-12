Three Men Arrested Following Several-Month Long Drug Investigation in Kent County

Delaware State Police have arrested three individuals–19-year-old Algahgaa Ata, 23-year-old Maddyan Ata, and 52-year-old Khaled Ata, all of Magnolia, Delaware, on multiple drug dealing charges concluding a several-month long drug investigation in Kent County. The investigation began in November of 2023, when detectives from the Kent County Drug Unit and Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement (DATE) began investigating Ali Baba Smoke Shop on South Dupont Highway, Ali Baba 2 Smoke Shop, on South Governors Avenue, both in Dover, and Liberty Happy Gas Station, on West Birdie Lane in Magnolia for suspected large-scale distribution of drugs. Throughout the investigation, detectives identified Algahgaa Ata, Maddyan Ata, and Khaled Ata, and obtained warrants for their arrest. Algahgaa Ata was arrested and charged–with 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) and released on $2,000 unsecured bond. Maddyan Ata was arrested and charged and released after posting $30,000 secured bond. His charges include 7 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony). Khaled Ata, who faces charges that include Maintaining a Drug Property (also a felony) was released on $2,500 unsecured bond.