Three Men Seriously Injured in Electrocution Incident

Three men have been seriously injured in an electrocution that occurred early this afternoon on Dorman Street in Harrington. Two victims were transported by helicopter and one by ambulance. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and will be led by investigators from OSHA and Delmarva Powers Safety and Investigation Team. The Harrington Police will assist them in any way possible moving forward. The names and status of injury to the victims is being withheld at this time.

Additional information from Harrington Police:

Harrington Police were dispatched along with the Harrington Fire Company, Felton Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation to a reported electrocution in the first block of Dorman Street. Officers assisted Fire and EMS personnel as needed to triage and prepare patients for transport.