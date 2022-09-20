Three NY Men Arrested for Felony Shoplifting After Fiery Route 1 Crash Sunday

Three men from New York have been arrested after a felony shoplifting investigation on Sunday. Delaware State Police were called to Lowe’s in Lewes after two “Hispanic” men were seen leaving the store with a large quantity of stolen copper wire and getting into a car with Florida registration which left the area headed northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the car pulled a U-Turn and headed south and police gave chase, but terminated it quickly. Police later saw the car collided with a guardrail on Coastal Highway in the area of Route 16 and caught fire. The suspects were seen running off – but police arrested them near the Broadkill River.

Police later learned that the fleeing car rear-ended a Honda before it lost control and hit the guardrail. A piece of the guardrail went through the windshield of an Explorer. The drivers of the Honda and Explorer were not injured.

Image courtesy DSP

Alexander Boysie:

Shoplifting Over $1500 (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $5000 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Alexander was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8500 cash bail.

Justin Ramsaran:

Shoplifting Over $1500 (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $5000 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

Resisting Arrest

Numerous Traffic Charges

Justin was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,750 cash bail.

Ronnie Bridgelal:

Shoplifting Over $1500 (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $5000 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Ronnie was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8500 cash bail.