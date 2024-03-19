Three NY Men Charged for Organized Retail Theft from Rehoboth Beach Outlets

Three men from New York have been arrested for organized retail theft from the Rehoboth Beach Outlets Saturday evening. Delaware State Police spotted a Honda Odyssey tailgating another vehicle northbound on Coastal Highway near Milford just after 6:30. A traffic stop was made and the trooper contacted the driver, 44 year old Oscar Mosquera, who was not able to provide proof of insurance for the Honda. A computer check showed he was wanted in New Jersey. He was arrested and an inventory search of the vehicle was done – and police found shoplifting tools and over $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Victoria’s Secret, Brooks Brothers and other shops. None of the three men had proof of purchase and much of the merchandise still had security tags. The other two men were also arrested and one man was found with a counterfeit $100 bill in his pocket. All three face multiple offenses.

Mosquera was charged with the offenses listed below:

Organized Retail Theft (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony) – 2 counts

Multiple Traffic Violations

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,070 cash bond.

Alex Toro-Londono was charged with the offenses listed below:

Organized Retail Theft (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony) – 2 counts

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.

Dagoberto Vargas-Hernandez was charged with the offenses listed below:

Theft – Organized Retail Crime (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony) – 2 counts

Forgery First Degree (Felony)

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,000 cash bond.