Three People Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Rehoboth Area

Three people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision early yesterday morning. Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police tells the Talk of Delmarva that a 54-year-old man from Rehoboth Beach was driving a red Ford Escort west on Sea Blossom Boulevard, next to CVS. He attempted to cross over Coastal Highway to continue traveling west on Shuttle Road. At that point, 62-year-old man from Lewes, who was driving a white Ford F350, was heading south on Coastal Highway’s left lane. The driver of the F350 failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the passenger side of the Escort. Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 47-year-old female passenger of the Escort. The driver of the F350 was cited for failing to stop at a red light. The restricted lane lasted for about an hour.