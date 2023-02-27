Three Relocated for Coming Roundabout at Plantations & Beaver Dam Roads near Lewes

Clearing former homeless encampment at Plantation & Beaver Dam Roads / photo courtesy Walt Palmer

Three people have been relocated after their encampment was discovered in what will soon become a construction zone. DelDOT officials tell the Talk of Delmarva that the encampment was found last November in the area that will soon become a roundabout at Plantation and Beaver Dam Roads. DHSS was contacted and they visited the people living there in January and offered services to help them relocate.

The site is now vacant and DelDOT personnel cleared what was left behind last week.

According to the DelDOT project website –

Project Update: Advanced utility work began in October 2022. Road construction is anticipated to begin in Spring 2023.