Three Sussex County Projects Included in TEDI

Five projects will receive $60,000 in grant funding for tree planting as part of Delaware’s Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative or TEDI – and three of those projects are in Sussex County. The project recipients include $10,000 to Delaware State Parks for tree plantings at Brandywine Creek and Delaware Seashore State Parks, $17,500 to the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro and $10,000 to the Nature Conservancy for planting at the Bullseye-Ferry Landing Preserve near Millsboro.

Additional information from DNREC:

TEDI is a partnership between the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy and the Delaware Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program. TEDI provides technical assistance, resources to communities and financial support through grant awards.

The other projects are $5000 to the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve for planting at Blackbird Landing in Townsend and $17,500 to the Siegel Jewish Community Center in Wilmington

Additional funding opportunities, as well as a list of nurseries that carry native trees, tips on tree care and a tree tracker can be found by visiting de.gov/tedi. Members of the public are encouraged to add newly-planted trees into the tracker in helping to support TEDI in reaching its million-tree goal.