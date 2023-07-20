Three Teens Arrested for Armed Robbery in Hebron

Three teenagers have been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred earlier this week on N. Main St. in Hebron, Maryland. The victim was in the parking lot working at around 11:30 a.m. on July 18th, when three teens approached him. They assaulted him and tried to take his work truck and additional property. One of them displayed a handgun during the incident. The teens were unable to successfully drive away with the vehicle due to its manual transmission. The suspects stalled the vehicle and fled the area on foot. After a brief chase, deputies arrested 16-year-old Jacob Hughes and 17-year-old Chayse Pugh, who were charged as adults and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center. Hughes and Pugh were ordered held without bond. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old involved in this case, who was also recently charged by Sheriff’s Deputies in a strong-armed robbery of a local restaurant employee in May, was released to his mother in both cases at the direction of the Department of Juvenile Services.