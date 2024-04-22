Three Teens Charged after Dover Traffic Stop

Image courtesy Dover PD

Three teens from New Castle County have been arrested by Dover Police after a traffic stop Saturday night just after 9. A patrol officer spotted a vehicle traveling without lights on and stopped the vehicle in the area of North DuPont Highway and Rustic Lane. The occupants got out of the vehicle and the 17 year old driver tried to fun, but was quickly arrested and a search turned up a handgun concealed in his pants that was later found to be stolen. Further search turned up a handgun equipped with a switch to fire in an automatic manner. The 15 year old was found with over 3 grams of marijuana.

All of the defendants were transported to Dover Police Department to be processed and arraigned.

The 17-year-old of Middletown was charged on the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Receiving a Stolen Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Traffic Charges (2x)

He was committed to Stevenson House Correctional Facility on $100,502 secured bond.

The 17-year-old from Newark was charged on the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Destructive Weapon

Possession of a Marijuana

He was committed to Stevenson House Correctional Facility on $100,001 secured bond

The 15-year-old of Middletown was charged on the following:

Possession of Marijuana under 18 years old

He was released on a criminal summons