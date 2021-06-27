Three Vehicle Crash Near Magnolia Leaves 1 Dead & 1 Injured

The investigation into a three vehicle crash just after 9 Saturday night on Route 1 near Magnolia is continuing by Delaware State Police. Police say that for an unknown reason the 63 year old driver of an Altima was southbound on Route 1 when he crossed the center median and collided with a Flex, driven by a 25 year old Lincoln man and a Camry, driven by a 59 year old man from Newark. Police say the driver of the Flex, which lost a tire in the crash, was not injured. The driver of the Camry was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Altima was not properly restrained and was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Traffic on northbound Route 1 was impacted for about 5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.