Thursday is Move-In Day at Salisbury University – Expect Traffic Detours on Camden Avenue

Salisbury University Police are issuing a traffic advisory on Camden Avenue between College Avenue and Pine Bluff road from 6am to 1pm on Thursday. Approximately 900 new students and their parents will arrive on campus for Move-In Day at S-U. This is about half of this year’s near-record class of some 1,470 first-year students. Non-university traffic will be detoured around the area. Traffic should return to normal after 2pm.

Non-University northbound traffic on Camden Avenue from the Fruitland/Eden areas that morning will be detoured onto Route 13 at the Pine Bluff Road and Camden Avenue intersection. To save time, northbound traffic may want to detour onto Route 13 one intersection sooner, at Kay Avenue, or use Riverside Drive until the detour ends at 2 p.m. Traffic should be flowing normally by early afternoon.

At the Camden and College avenues intersection, all southbound traffic will be detoured to Route 13. Those wishing to enter the Devilbiss and Blackwell parking lots on campus should turn from Route 13 onto Dogwood Drive. Traffic will be directed northbound to those lots from the Dogwood Drive and Camden Avenue intersection.

Access into the University’s Camden Parking Lot F (Blackwell lot), Camden Parking Lot E (Devilbiss lot), Route 13 parking lots A and B (Patricia R. Academic Commons, Conway Hall and Perdue Hall lots), College Avenue Parking lots G and H (Conway Hall lots) and Dogwood Parking Lot D, as well as the Wayne Street parking garage, will be restricted to move-in traffic and deliveries only. All others should seek parking in the Avery parking lot.

SU employees normally parking on campus should park at the former Court Plaza Shopping Center on Route 13. Employee shuttles will run from that location to main campus from 5:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

This advisory is issued in partnership with Wicomico County Public Works, the Maryland State Highway Administration, the City of Salisbury, Salisbury Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information call University Police at 410-543-6222.