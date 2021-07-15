Thursday Is Tax Day In Md.

The three-month extension for filing State of Maryland income tax returns expires today (Thursday).

The usual deadline was extended by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot in March to give Marylanders more time to deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to adjust to changes in the middle of the tax filing season due to state and federal legislation. The deadline is now today to file 2020 individual, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns and 2021 first- and second-quarter estimated tax payments.

An extension until October 15th is still possible, but it must be filed by today and it does not extend the time to pay.

Franchot says the office has already processed more than 2.9-million state returns, and 2.1-million taxpayers have received refunds. State tax refunds have averaged about $1,000.

Additional tips from the Maryland Comptroller’s Office follow:

If a taxpayer did not request a federal extension and more time is needed to file state taxes, follow the instructions on Form PV. Filing this form extends the time to submit taxes, but does not extend the time to pay.

Comptroller Franchot recently announced a temporary, automatic waiver of interest and penalties for pass-through entities (PTEs) filing and paying their 2020 income taxes by September 15, 2021. The waiver was a result of legislation passed during the 2021 legislative session that required revisions to the 2020 PTE forms. The waiver applies to late payment interest and penalty that otherwise would have been incurred on payments made after July 15, 2021 if the 2020 returns are filed and tax is paid by September 15, 2021. PTE filers who need additional relief may send requests to PTEREQUEST@Marylandtaxes.gov.

Taxpayers who need assistance filing taxes or with other tax-related questions can get help from agency staff in person or virtually. The agency’s 12 branch offices are located in Annapolis, Baltimore, Cumberland, Elkton, Frederick, Greenbelt, Hagerstown, Salisbury, Towson, Upper Marlboro, Waldorf and Wheaton. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Virtual appointments can be scheduled at www.marylandtaxes.gov and clicking on the “Locations” tab.

For more information or if you have questions about your state return, email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 410-260-7980from Central Maryland or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere. Assistance is available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.