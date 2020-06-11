Thursday Sussex Tech Graduation Postponed Until Saturday

The weather forecast has led Sussex Tech to postpone the outdoor graduation ceremony that was scheduled for today (Thursday).

Commencement for this group of high school graduates will now take place Saturday. Families should arrive one hour early for each event: 9:00 a.m. for the 10:00 a.m. ceremony, and 11 a.m. for the noon ceremony Saturday.

Sussex Tech graduation that is scheduled for Friday is expected to take place on time.

According to the school, Saturday’s schedule is as follows:

> 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13 – Health Professions; Dental Services; Media Broadcasting

>> Noon Saturday, June 13 – Digital Publishing & Design; Business, Finance and Marketing; Cisco Networking; Carpentry; Physical Therapy – Athletic Health Care