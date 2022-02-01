TidalHealth Makes Adjustments To Hospital Visitation Policy

TidalHealth will adjust its patient visitation policies effective today (Tue. Feb. 1st) at Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford and Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

Hospitalized patients will now be allowed one designated visitor age 18 or older for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Visitors will be screened for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms.

Other protective measures remain in place as TidalHealth attempts to balance last month’s surge in admissions with the desire to allow patients to have more time with loved ones.

“We have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 crisis to protect the health of our patients and staff. Our personal protective equipment, social distancing and deep cleaning efforts have helped. We know it has been very difficult for many of our patients to go through medical procedures and recovery without the support of a loved one,” TidalHealth Vice President of patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Sarah Arnett said. “While our bedside care team has gone above and beyond to provide extra support, we are happy to be able to expand visitation. Patients’ loved ones not only provide emotional support, but also can learn from our care team more about a patient’s condition and what they will need when they are discharged.”

Highlights of TidalHealth’s policy:

One designated visitor, over the age of 18, per patient will be allowed for the duration of the patient’s hospitalization.

Visitors are required at all times to wear a facemask that covers both their nose and mouth. Only procedural ear loop masks, N-95 and KN95 masks will be permitted. Cloth masks, gaiters and bandanas are not allowed. A procedural mask will be provided for those visitors arriving with any of the unapproved face coverings.

If visiting a patient confirmed to have COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID-19, the patient and the visitor must comply with all infection guidelines. The patient must wear a procedural mask, N-95 or KN95 mask. The visitor must wear a procedural mask, N-95 or KN95 mask, protective gown and gloves.

Visitation hours will be 11 am to 6 pm, seven days a week.

Upon entry, visitors will be screened for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who is feeling ill or feverish should not visit and will not be allowed to proceed to a patient floor if they are found to have a fever or symptoms.

Visitors will not be permitted to wait inside any TidalHealth lobby prior to visiting hours.

At TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, visitors should enter via the Hanna Main Entrance (adjacent to the Emergency Department), located near the Visitor Parking Garage off Vine Street. At TidalHealth Nanticoke, visitors should use the main entrance or your designated entrance.

One support person is allowed to accompany a patient in the Emergency Department (ED). If that patient is later admitted to a medical floor, the patient will be allowed a single visitor.

In Labor and Delivery, one support person and one approved certified doula are allowed to accompany the birthing mother.