TidalHealth Nanticoke To Receive $1.5-Million In Cares Act Funding

TidalHealth Nanticoke will receive an award of more than $1.5-million in rural hospital funding through the CARES Act.

According to the state’s congressional delegation, the CARES Act created the provider relief fund for hospitals that serve smaller, more rural populations.

TidalHealth was left out of the first round of funding last year, but Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D.-Del.) intervened to ensure that it received its fair share. This year, the funding request was approved by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera.

“TidalHealth Nanticoke is a vital part of the health and wellbeing of Western Sussex county residents, but like most health care providers, it took on an incredible financial burden with the pandemic,” the delegation said Tuesday in a statement. “We thank Secretary Becerra for approving our request and providing much-needed funding to TidalHealth Nanticoke to continue its life-saving work for Delawareans.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced TidalHealth Nanticoke caregivers to work tirelessly and selflessly to address what often seemed like the insurmountable needs of our communities,” TidalHealth Nanticoke President Penny Short said. “Second only to the impact it has had on them is its effect on an already strained hospital operational budget. We applaud and appreciate the efforts of our Delaware lawmakers who supported TidalHealth Nanticoke to ensure additional financial stability as we continue to fight this disease from the frontline.”