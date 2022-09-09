Tides Lash Delaware Beaches, Creating Safety Concerns

Beaches have taken a pounding with rough surf and high tides during the days after Labor Day.

That includes Dewey Beach.

The town is reporting some beach erosion, and ocean access was closed for all recreation due to hazardous surf conditions. The beach itself is open, but it was closed to the public Wednesday night as tides came up to the dunes.

Also, Dewey Beach is waiting for an exact timeline from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources on a beach replenishment project this fall.