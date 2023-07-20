Tier 3 Sex Offender in Maryland Arrested for Failing to Provide Required Information

Gary Lee Corkell, who is a Tier 3 Sex Offender, was arrested on a Caroline County District Court Arrest Warrant for failing to provide required information during re-registration appointment. Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Detectives learned that Corkell had been operating a vehicle without providing that information as required by the State of Maryland. Corkell was taken before the Caroline County District Court Commissioner for his initial appearance and then was held on no bond at the Caroline County Detention Center. Corkell has since been released from the Detention Center after a bail review and is awaiting trial in the District Court.