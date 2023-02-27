Tilghman, MD Man Charged with Child Sex Abuse

A Tilghman, Maryland man has been arrested following a child sexual abuse investigation. The investigation by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office revealed that 61 year old Eric Werner sexually assaulted a juvenile on two different occasions. Werner was arrested last week and after an initial appearance before the Talbot County Court Commissioner, he was ordered held without bond pending a bail review.

Werner is charged with 2nd degree child abuse, sexual abuse of a minor, 3rd and 4th degree sex offense, 2nd degree assault and obscene matter.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020.