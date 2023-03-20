Tilghman, MD Man Charged with Sexual Abuse

Image courtesy of Talbot County Sheriff’s Office

An investigation by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division in February into alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile has led to new charges after a second victim was identified. The original investigation revealed that 61 year old Eric Werner of Tilghman, MD, sexually assaulted a juvenile on two different occasions at a residence in Tilghman, MD. Werner was arrested and charged with child abuse and related offenses and is being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

A second victim was identified this month. This investigation revealed that Werner sexually assaulted the juvenile at a residence in Tilghman, MD and based on the new information, charges were filed in Talbot County District Court and Werner was ordered held without bond.

Werner is charged with 2nd degree child abuse, 2nd degree assault, 3rd degree sex offense, 4th degree sex offense and sexual abuse of a minor and remains at the Talbot County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Talbot County

Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020.