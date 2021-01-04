Time is Running Out for Opting for School Choice in Delaware

School Choice has been an option in Delaware since the 1996-1997 School Year.

A parent residing within the State of Delaware may seek to enroll that parent’s child in a Delaware public school in any school district, charter school, magnet school or vocational-technical school (restricted by county), through the standard application form. Any student not currently registered in a public school in the State of Delaware must be registered in their School of Residence before submitting a standard application form.

The standard application form may be accepted by the DOE and/or a receiving local education agency on or after the first Monday in November and on or before the second Wednesday in January. Charter schools, vocational-technical school districts, and magnet schools may continue to accept applications after the second Wednesday in January to fill remaining availability; however, those holding a lottery, will include applications received by the second Wednesday in January.

School Year 2021-2022 School Choice Application Timeline:

The 2021-2022 school choice application window opens November 2, 2020

The 2021-2022 school choice application window closes January 13, 2021

