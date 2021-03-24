Time Is Short To Register To Vote In Seaford

Seaford citizens have just a few days to register to vote in the upcoming city election.

Even if one is on the state voter rolls, separate registration is required.

The deadline to register in Seaford is this Friday at 5:00 p.m. Extended hours for registration are available today (Wednesday) at Seaford City Hall between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to call 302-629-9173 to get registered or confirm eligibility and status.

The Seaford election is Saturday, April 17th.

Legislation has been introduced that would allow state voter registration to cover municipal elections, in the future.

For more information, please CLICK HERE