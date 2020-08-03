Tips on Preparing for Isaias

Tropical storms are not just a threat to coastal communities. High winds, heavy rainfall, tornadoes, and flooding can occur throughout Delaware. The current forecast calls for heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds to begin in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Widespread three to five inches of rainfall is possible with isolated higher amounts; the higher amounts may be away from coastal communities and across the northern section Delaware. This will create strong potential for flash flooding. Rain and wind can also cause down trees and power lines leading to potentially extended power outages.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), Emergency Operations Center remains active and has been closely coordinating with local, federal, voluntary, and non-profit agencies to prepare for this storm. DEMA encourages residents and visitors to prepare now.

Here are some tips for what you can do today:

