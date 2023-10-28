Today is National Drug Take Back Day – a chance for you to safely dispose of unneeded or expired medications. Keep your unused prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. Several regional police agencies are taking part.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Collections will take place from 10am to 2pm.

DRBA Police/Lewes Terminal Building Lobby

Lewes Police Department & Lewes BPW

Ocean View Police

Selbyville Police

Milton Police

Milford Police

Delmar Police at Sam’s Club

MSP – Berlin Barrack

MSP – Salisbury Barrack

MSP – Princess Anne Barrack

Additional police agencies may have been added – click here to search your area.