Today is National Drug Take Back Day
October 28, 2023/
Today is National Drug Take Back Day – a chance for you to safely dispose of unneeded or expired medications. Keep your unused prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. Several regional police agencies are taking part.
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
Collections will take place from 10am to 2pm.
- DRBA Police/Lewes Terminal Building Lobby
- Lewes Police Department & Lewes BPW
- Ocean View Police
- Selbyville Police
- Milton Police
- Milford Police
- Delmar Police at Sam’s Club
- MSP – Berlin Barrack
- MSP – Salisbury Barrack
- MSP – Princess Anne Barrack
Additional police agencies may have been added – click here to search your area.