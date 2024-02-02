Today is the Deadline to Change Party Affiliation or File as a Candidate before the DE Presidential Primary

The Delaware Presidential Primary is coming up on Tuesday, April 2. Today is the final day that you can file as a candidate for the Presidential Primary. You also have until the close of business today to change your political party affiliation before the Presidential Primary.

Voters who are automatically registered at DMV by the Presidential Primary Election Voter Registration Deadline of March 9, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. and have their party listed as No Party-AVR may change their political party affiliation up to and including on Presidential Primary Election Day, April 2, 2024, in order to vote in their party’s Presidential Primary Election.