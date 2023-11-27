Toll Rate Increase for CBBT Effective Jan 1, 2024
Tolls will be increasing for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel on January 1st. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission voted to approve a revised toll rate schedule – the third in a series of programmed toll rate changes in compliance with the resolution adopted by the Commission in 2013 – the increase is 10% and is to help fund the construction of the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project. A public information session on the toll rate schedule revisions will be held at the Eastern Shore Welcome Center on Lankford Highway in Cape Charles, VA on Thursday December 14 from 4 to 5:30pm.
Additional Information from CBBT:
While the Consumer Price Index over the past five years has increased more than 22%, the Commission will continue to adhere to the 10% increase adopted in 2013. The CBBT’s new rates continue to compare favorably with other toll facilities in the region. At 70 cents per mile for a one-way crossing, 48 cents per mile for a 24-hour roundtrip rate and 30 cents per mile for a commuter rate, the cost per mile for passenger cars on the CBBT is the lowest cost per mile for tolled marine crossings in the region.
The new toll rates continue a peak season pricing methodology (mid-May through mid-September), offer additional round trip discounting for other classes of vehicles and include a 30-Trips in 30-Day discount rate to minimize the impact on local citizens. These discounted toll rates all require the use of E-ZPass.
A public information session will be hosted at the Eastern Shore Welcome Center, located at 32383 Lankford Highway, Cape Charles, VA, on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 4 pm – 5:30 pm to inform the public about the toll rate schedule revisions, effective January 1, 2024, and provide a general overview on the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project.