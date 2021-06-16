Tombstones Stolen From Greenwood-Area Cemetery

Some of the oldest tombstones at the St. Johnstown Cemetery in the Greenwood area have been stolen.

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that the groundskeeper has discovered that a total of seven tombstones have gone missing in the past three weeks. Thefts have apparently occurred on a weekly basis. Some of the tombstones date back to the 1800s.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.