Torch Arrives on Time in Rehoboth Despite the Rain!

Wednesday’s ceremony at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand was part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run which leads up to the Summer Games for Special Olympics Delaware. Law enforcement officers carried the Flame of Hope to Rehoboth for this particular leg that began in Fenwick Island, explains Corinne Plummer, director of special events for Special Olympics Delaware. The run through its various legs continues through Friday.

The summer games, which is the organization’s largest sports competition, take place at the University of Delaware in Newark this Friday and Saturday, she explained.





Despite the rain, the runners arrived on time for the brief ceremony. MCpl. Ryan Albert of the Delaware State Police carried the torch into Rehoboth Beach.

This is the 38th year of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics here in Delaware. Special Olympics has a partnership with law enforcement all across the state all year long and this is the signature event for that partnership, Plummer pointed out, and it is all to raise funds and awareness for the athletes of Special Olympics Delaware.

These funds are critical because they allow Special Olympics to offer a life-changing program free of charge to adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

MCpl. Albert (holding the torch) handed it off to MCpl. Dana Wyant of the Rehoboth Beach PD, left rear. These five Special Olympians joined him in front of the run.

Standing from left to right are this year’s athletes: Christian Partlow of the Sussex Riptide, Jillian Mathews of the Kent Wild Kats, Sarah Windley of the MOT Tigers, James Gallagher of the Newark Dragons and John Campbell of the Wilmington Wizards.





This year’s torch run involves nearly 800 law enforcement officers and supporters from nearly every law enforcement agency in the state. Law enforcement has raised more than $11 million for Special Olympics in those 38 years. As guardians of the flame, law enforcement continues to raise awareness and respect for persons with disabilities, officials explain.

“Certainly come out and watch the games you know, be a fan in the stands and you can find more information at our website, which is www.sode.org,” Plummer added.