TORNADO WARNING – Southern Kent County, DE – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Northern Sussex County til 4pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning that affects the following WGMD locations …Until 400 PM EDT.

Kent County,DE

Caroline County,MD

Queen Anne’s County,MD

And a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for these locations …Until 400 PM EDT.

Northern Sussex County in southern Delaware…

Kent County in central Delaware…

* At 321 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bohemias Mills to near Sudlersville to near Grasonville, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar and surface observations. Several gusts of 60 to 70 mph have been reported in eastern Maryland as these storms have moved through.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Dover, Smyrna, Milford, Harrington, Camden, Clayton, Lewes, Milton, Cheswold, Ellendale, Bowers, Woodside, Viola, Hartly, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Woodland Beach, Hazlettville, Dover Base Housing, Dover Speedway and Sandtown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EDT for central, northern and southern Delaware…and eastern and northeastern Maryland.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.