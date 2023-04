*Updated at 7:22 pm

NOAA has put a tornado watch out from 5:30 pm to 10 pm Saturday the 1st of April.

In Ellendale storm takes down power poles and pulls roof off of the attached garage to a house.

At 6:15 pm near Hopkins Farm on Route 9 the sky looked dark and stormy. Storm takes garage roof off a house in Ellendale