Totally Cool, Inc., Recalls All Ice Cream Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Totally Cool, Inc of Owings Mills, MD is recalling multiple brands of ice cream products because of the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products were distributed nationwide, and available in retail locations and direct delivery.

Some of the products included in the recall:

Friendly’s

Hershey’s Ice Cream

Cumberland Farms

The Frozen Farmer

Products can be identified by comparing the date and plant information on the product. Example photographs of the impacted product are provided below.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Click here for the full list of products – and photos.

Totally Cool, Inc. has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions. No other products produced by Totally Cool, Inc. are impacted by this recall.

Consumers who have recalled product in their possession are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Totally Cool, Inc. at 410-363- 7801 and regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com, between 8am and 4pm eastern, Monday to Friday.