Tower Hill School Official Charged With Child Porn Distribution

William Ushler

An official at a prestigious private school in Wilmington has been charged with dealing in child pornography.

53-year-old William Ushler’s arrest this week came about through work by the Department of Justice and Delaware State Police team on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

Ushler directed upper school admissions at Tower Hill School.

“These charges are the result of thorough work by DOJ and DSP’s team on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” Jennings said in a statement. “We moved swiftly, especially once it became clear that the target worked around children. There is nothing—nothing—more important than protecting our kids. We implore anyone with information related to this matter to contact the Child Predator Task Force at (302) 739-2030.”

The AG’s office issued the affidavit of probable cause, which is above.