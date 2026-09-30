Town of Berlin Announces 2026 Municipal Election Results

The Town of Berlin has announced the results of the 2026 municipal election for the Town Council seats representing District 1, District 4, and At-Large.

At the close of the candidate filing period at 4:00 PM on Friday, September 25th, only one candidate had filed for each available seat. In accordance with the Town Charter and municipal election procedures, no election will be held on Tuesday, October 6th as all races are uncontested.

The following candidates have been elected:

Councilmember, District 1

Matthew “Matt” Stoehr (Uncontested)

Councilmember, District 4

Anthony “Tony” Weeg (Uncontested)

Councilmember, At-Large

Jay Knerr (Uncontested, Re-elected)

As the sole qualified candidates for their respective seats, Stoehr and Weeg will begin their service on the Berlin Town Council, while Knerr will continue serving in the At-Large position.

The newly elected and re-elected Councilmembers will be sworn into office at the Mayor and Council meeting on Tuesday, October 13th at 7:00 PM at Buckingham Presbyterian Church, located at 20 S. Main Street in Berlin.

For more information about the Town of Berlin’s municipal election process, please contact Kate Daub, Associate Town Administrator, at 410-641-4002 or kdaub@berlinmd.gov. Additional information is available on the Town’s website at www.berlinmd.gov under Government → Municipal Elections.