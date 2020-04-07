Town of Berlin announces further closures, cancellations due to coronavirus

The Town of Berlin continues to actively monitor the evolving situation regarding COVID-19, announcing additional closures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

All town services continue to be provided; however, town employees are working on a modified work schedule to minimize the number of people working at town offices or utility departments. Employees are working from home by telework whenever possible.

All Town of Berlin and Berlin Chamber of Commerce public events have been cancelled through the end of June 2020.

Berlin previously announced the cancellation of all events in April but has extended the cancellations though June. Town parks and playgrounds will remain closed through the end of May at a minimum.

The decision will be re-evaluated later this spring as the conditions of the coronavirus health emergency evolve.