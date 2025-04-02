Town of Berlin Electric Utility Department Honored with National Award for Outstanding Safety Practices

The Town of Berlin Electric Utility Department has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2024. The utility earned the Gold Designation award in the category for utilities with 15,000 to 29,999 worker hours of annual worker exposure. More than 200 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards for 2024. The entrants are placed in accordance with their number of worker hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records and the overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2024. The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker hours during 2024, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).