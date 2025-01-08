Town of Berlin Establishes 10-Year Lease for New Municipal Parking Lot

The plan for a new parking facility in the Town of Berlin is among the ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and support the growth of the downtown business district. The Town Mayor and Council have entered into a 10-year lease agreement to establish a municipal parking lot on a parcel of property owned by the Esham Family, located at the corner of West Street and Washington Street. The first two years of the lease will be funded using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds while the Town works to establish a sustainable funding plan for the remaining lease period.