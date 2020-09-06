Town Of Berlin Resumes In-Person Meetings With Size Cap

The public will be permitted to again attend meetings of Berlin Mayor and Council and other town meetings in person.

Under current guidelines, attendance will be permitted at up to 50-percent capacity, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings and socially distance.

Doors will open for Berlin meetings 15 minutes before scheduled start times, and seating will be first-come, first-served.

“In addition to Town officials and staff, up to 16 seats will be available to presenters, members of the public and the press,” Deputy Town Administrator Mary Bohlen said.

At the start of the meeting, or when capacity has been reached, the doors will be locked to entry from the outside.

Berlin town meetings will continue to be live-streamed over facebook.