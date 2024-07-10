Town of Berlin Seeks Redevelopment Presentations for Former Tyson Foods Processing Plant at Heron Park

The Mayor and Council of the Town of Berlin are inviting interested parties to submit redevelopment

presentations for the old Tyson Foods processing plant on parcel 57 at Heron Park. The Town aims to transform the site, setting a minimum price of $1,200,000.00 for the parcel. The Town is currently executing a strategic demolition of the property, funded by a grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). During the Mayor and Council’s regular business meeting on Monday, July 8th, Mayor Zack Tyndall expressed his vision for the redevelopment project, stating that they are looking for a project with energy and excitement that helps add value to the Town of Berlin as a whole. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their presentations via email by the close of business on Tuesday, July 16th. All presentations will then take place at the Mayor and Council Meeting on Monday, July 22nd, and will be limited to 10 minutes plus a 5-minute Q&A by the Mayor and Council.

No presentations will be accepted after the meeting packet is released.



For more information or to submit a proposal, please contact:

Stephen Hubbard

Administrative Assistant

Office: (410) 641-4144

shubbard@berlinmd.go

Additional Information from the Town of Berlin:

Post-demolition, two buildings will remain on the site and will be sold “as is.” The sale includes fifteen sewer EDUs valued at approximately $180,000. Buyers will be responsible for purchasing any additional sewer and necessary water EDUs for their projects.



Mayor Zack Tyndall and the Council are interested in mixed-use presentations that incorporate a residential component. They are also open to considering restaurants and retail establishments that will enhance and complement the existing businesses in Berlin’s Main Street Shopping District. The Council has specified that processing facilities and storage facilities will not be considered for the site.



During the Mayor and Council’s regular business meeting on Monday, July 8th, Mayor Tyndall expressed his vision for the redevelopment project, stating, “We are looking for a project with energy and excitement that helps add value to the Town of Berlin as a whole.” The green space and lagoons at the rear of the Heron Park property will be retained by the Town and plans for a Skate Park and a new Public Works Building already exist on other adjacent parcels.

For the exact specifications of Parcel 57, please visit https://berlinmd.gov/park/heron-park/.

Presentations are being sought from developers who can bring innovative and community-focused ideas to revitalize this significant parcel in Heron Park.