Town of Bethany Beach Announces Publication of Newsletters

In response to a number of requests, the Town of Bethany Beach is once again publishing a newsletter. As of this month–June 2023, the first newsletter of the year has been posted. Although the Town’s website– http://townofbethanybeach.com/–provides a great deal of information, and notices regarding meetings and other timely information are sent to those who have signed up for listserv, citizens have missed an ongoing, regular Town publication to keep them up to date on Town issues and what the Town is doing. The link to the first newsletter of 2023 is as follows: News and Announcements • Bethany Beach • CivicEngage (townofbethanybeach.com).