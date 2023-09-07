Town of Bethany Beach Grateful for Completion of Replenishment Project

The beach replenishment project in Bethany Beach has been completed, the dune fencing has been installed and the Mobi-mats are back in place. In the Bethany Beach Town Newsletter for September, a statement from the mayor’s office also expresses gratitude to “…Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons and Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester for securing the 65% federal share and to the State for its 35% share of the funding needed for the project.” Benefits of the dune and wide beach include the reduction of the risk of coastal storm damage to vital infrastructure—roads, utility lines, boardwalk, businesses and homes. The work also enables the Town, County and State to benefit from a vibrant tourism industry. You can read the latest Bethany Beach Town Newsletter at the following link:

Bethany-Beach-Newsletter-September-2023 (townofbethanybeach.com)