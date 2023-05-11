Town of Bethany Beach to hold Public Hearing on Proposed Comprehensive Development Plan

The Bethany Beach Town Council and Planning Commission will jointly hold a public hearing later this month to receive comments on the proposed updated Comprehensive Development Plan., which is available for review in Town Hall, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 4 p.m., (except on scheduled holidays) and on the town’s website www.townofbethanybeach.com. The hearing will take place at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, May 26th, in the Town Meeting Room, 214 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE. You’re welcome to attend this hearing and to make comment.