Town of Blades Annual Municipal Election Information

The Town of Blades will hold their Annual Municipal Election for the position of Councilman/Councilwoman Monday, April 1, 2024, at Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm. The candidates receiving the highest number of votes shall be elected for a two-year term for the position. The candidates running for Council are as follows:



Raymond Adkins

Nancy McAdams

Susan Seltzer

Donald Trice

Additional Information from the Town of Blades:

At the Annual Municipal election, all citizens who shall have attained the age of eighteen

(18) years on the date of the Annual Election and be a citizen of the United States of America

and a citizen of the Town of Blades for a period of thirty (30) days preceding the date of the

Annual Municipal Election shall be eligible to register and hold one (1) vote, provided he or

she has registered in the “Books of Registered Voters” of the Town of Blades by March

20, 2024. A registered voter that is unable to come to the election polls on the day of the

election must complete an affidavit prior to receiving an absentee ballot.

Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 12 Noon: Deadline to mail out absentee ballots when

completed affidavit has been received.

Friday, March 29, 2024, 12 Noon: Deadline to vote an absentee ballot in person in the

office of the Town of Blades.

All absentee ballots must be received by the Election Board by the close of the election

polls at 6:00pm on Monday, April 1, 2024.