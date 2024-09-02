Town of Dewey Beach Working on Flood Mitigation Projects

The Town of Dewey Beach is working on three flood mitigation projects: Read Avenue bayside, Jersey Street 1st and 2nd block, and Van Dyke Avenue bayside. According to the Town’s monthly newsletter, on Read Avenue, the town is working with the Army Corps of Engineers on a proposed pump station project. On Jersey Street, the town is working with Beacon Engineering to move water off the lowest parts of the streets, which will be accomplished by either putting in storm or French drains in those areas. And on Van Dyke Avenue, the town has submitted a grant request to DNREC to study possible projects on the storm drain outlets that run into the bay.



