Town of Georgetown Seeks Input and Recommendations for Downtown Development District Expansion

The Town of Georgetown is seeking input and recommendation through the end of this month regarding a possible expansion of the Downtown Development District. The district boundaries currently encompass 83.2 acres and may be expanded to a maximum of 105 acres. The Town of Georgetown, Downtown Development District was designated by Governor Markell on August 10, 2016. Among the goals of the Downtown Development Districts Act include stimulating job growth and improving the commercial vitality of cities and towns in Delaware as well as helping to build a stable community of long-term residents in downtowns and other neighborhoods.

The Town of Georgetown requests input and recommendations to be submitted before March 31st in writing to info@georgetowndel.com or in person at 37 The Circle. Anyone desiring additional information should contact the Town Offices at (302) 856-7391.