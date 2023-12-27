Town of Ocean City Named a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists
As 2023 ends, the Town of Ocean City, Maryland has been named a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. Ocean City joins 506 communities nationwide in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone. The award recognizes the Town of Ocean City’s commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents and visitors of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.